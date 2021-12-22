Brazos County reports 74 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday; active cases over 300

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County continued to climb on Wednesday, rising to 322 from 272 the day before. It was the highest number of active cases in the county since Oct. 22.

Brazos County health officials reported 74 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents Wednesday. On Monday, officials from the Brazos County Health District said the first case of the omicron variant had been detected in the area and a surge in cases was likely.

Brazos County officials have confirmed 33,847 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 48 as of Sunday, the last date for which figures were posted.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 33,157 cases were considered recovered as of Wednesday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Six Brazos County residents were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.