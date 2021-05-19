Brazos County reports 7 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday; active cases drop below 300

Brazos County health officials reported seven new COVID-19 cases among county residents on Wednesday, with the number of active cases in the county dipping below 300.

With the new cases, the county’s total number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 22,738.

Of those, 281 cases were active Wednesday, 41 fewer than the day before. This is the fewest number of active cases in the county since Aug. 22.

Officials said 22,206 cases are considered recovered. Health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Eleven Brazos County residents were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is the same as the day before.

The percentage of patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 4.21% on Wednesday. Other counties in the region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.75% on Wednesday. Health officials said 260,004 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.