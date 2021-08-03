Brazos County reports 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday; 44 residents hospitalized

Brazos County health officials reported 65 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Tuesday. The number of active cases of the virus in the county remained over 500 for a second day.

Health officials have confirmed 24,699 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago. Of those, 514 cases were active on Tuesday, a decline of seven from the day before.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 23,920 cases were considered recovered as of Tuesday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Forty-four Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.

The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 16.52% on Monday, the most recent day reported by the state. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.

There were 95 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Tuesday — one more than the day before — and six intensive care unit beds were available, according to the Department of State Health Services.