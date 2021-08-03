Brazos County reports 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday; 44 residents hospitalized

Brazos County health officials reported 65 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Tuesday. The number of active cases of the virus in the county remained over 500 for a second day.
Health officials have confirmed 24,699 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago. Of those, 514 cases were active on Tuesday, a decline of seven from the day before.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 23,920 cases were considered recovered as of Tuesday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.
Forty-four Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.
The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 16.52% on Monday, the most recent day reported by the state. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.
There were 95 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Tuesday — one more than the day before — and six intensive care unit beds were available, according to the Department of State Health Services.
Of the 575 staffed hospital beds in the region, 68 were available Tuesday, according to state figures.
Across the state, 7,305 people were being treated in hospitals for virus-related symptoms on Tuesday, according to DSHS.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.57% on Tuesday.
Health officials said 288,039 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were 29 new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Tuesday. To date, health officials have reported 4,235 total probable cases. Of those, 90 were considered active, and 4,145 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
To date, 265 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.
Brazos Valley
The DSHS reported 2,102 cases in Burleson County on Tuesday, an increase of two from the day before. Of those, 62 were active; 48 Burleson County residents have died since the pandemic began, according to state figures.
Grimes County on Tuesday was reporting 3,704 cases, according to the DSHS website, three more than the day before. There have been 74 Grimes County residents who have died from the virus, and 278 cases were reported as active Tuesday.
According to the DSHS, Leon County reported 1,350 cases on Tuesday, three more than the number reported Monday. Officials said 73 cases are active; 44 deaths have been attributed to the virus in the county.
Madison County reported 1,778 cases on Tuesday, the same number as the day before. Of those, 47 cases were active and 31 virus-related deaths have been reported, according to DSHS figures.
Milam County reported 1,606 cases on Tuesday, 32 more than the number reported Monday. Of those, 79 cases were active. Fifty-three Milam County residents have died from the virus, according to the state.
In Robertson County, there were 1,914 cases on Tuesday, one more than the day before; 70 cases were active. There have been 48 deaths attributed to the virus, state officials reported.
Washington County was reporting 3,677 cases on Tuesday, five more than the day before. Of those, 135 were active. Ninety-nine Washington County residents have died after contracting the virus, state figures show.
Statewide
On Tuesday, 11,774 new cases of COVID-19 and 51 virus-related deaths were reported in Texas.
There have been 2.67 million COVID-19 cases reported in the state.
State officials said 52,161 Texans have died of COVID-19 as of Tuesday.