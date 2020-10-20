Brazos County reports 64th virus-related death, 20 new cases on Tuesday

Brazos County health officials reported a COVID-19 related death and 20 new cases of the virus among county residents on Tuesday.

The latest death. the 64th Brazos County resident to die from complications related to the virus, was a woman in her 80s who died at home, the Brazos County Health District reported.

The new cases bring the county's overall number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 7,337, with 612 of those remaining active. Brazos County Health District officials said 6,661 cases of the illness were considered recovered Tuesday.

Officials said 60% of the new cases reported Tuesday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.

There were seven new probable COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday. To date, health officials have reported 999 total probable cases. Of those, 187 were considered active, and 812 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Thirteen people who have tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus were being treated in Brazos County hospitals on Tuesday, according to the health department.