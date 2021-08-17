 Skip to main content
Brazos County reports 64 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday
Brazos County reports 64 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Brazos County Health Department
Brazos County health officials reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Tuesday.

Health officials have confirmed 25,489 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago. Of those, 790 cases were active on Tuesday, a decline of one from the day before.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 24,432 cases were considered recovered as of Tuesday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Forty-one Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.

The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 24.72% on Monday. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.56% on Tuesday.

Health officials said 297,908 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

There was one new probable COVID-19 case reported in Brazos County on Tuesday. To date, health officials have reported 4,313 total probable cases. Of those, 78 were considered active, and 4,235 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

To date, 267 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

