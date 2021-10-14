 Skip to main content
Brazos County reports 63 new COVID-19 cases Thursday
Brazos County reports 63 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Brazos County’s health officials reported 63 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as the county’s number of active cases continued to steadily decrease.

The number of active cases in the county has dropped to 1,112. Health officials said 1,242 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Thursday.

Brazos County officials have confirmed 32,749 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 31,287 cases were considered recovered as of Thursday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Twenty-two Brazos County residents were hospitalized Thursday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.

The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 10% on Tuesday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.38% on Thursday.

Health officials said 390,898 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

There were 36 new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Thursday. To date, health officials have reported 5,533 total probable cases.

To date, 350 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

