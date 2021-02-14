Brazos County reports 63 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday; active cases continue to decline

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County continued to decline over the weekend.
On Sunday, Brazos County Health District officials reported 63 new cases of the virus, with 1,062 active cases, the lowest number of active cases in the county since Jan. 3. The number of active cases has been dropping for nine straight days, the longest decline since August.
The number of active cases of the virus in the county has dropped 25% over last week.
According to the Brazos County Health District, the county has confirmed 16,670 total cases since the pandemic began. Officials said 15,408 cases are considered recovered.
In the past week, health officials have confirmed 399 new cases of the virus in the county, a 40% decrease from the 663 cases reported in the prior seven-day period.
Thirty Brazos County residents were hospitalized Sunday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, which is one fewer than the day before.
Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 82% capacity, and intensive care units were at 113% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
On Sunday, the COVID-19 hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area N, which includes Brazos County and six surrounding counties, was 10.59%.
There were 67 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county region on Sunday — two more than the previous day — and five intensive care unit beds were available, according to the Department of State Health Services.
Of the 633 staffed hospital beds in the region, 125 were available Sunday, according to state figures.
Statewide, 8,107 people were hospitalized Sunday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, according to figures provided by the Department of State Health Services.
There were six new probable COVID-19 cases reported Sunday. To date, health officials have reported 3,490 total probable cases. Of those, 294 were considered active, and 3,196 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.56% on Sunday. Health officials said 174,439 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
To date, 200 Brazos County residents have died after contracting COVID-19, according to health department figures.
Officials said 51% of the new cases reported Sunday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.
Texas A&M University reported 138 cases of the virus through testing on campus for the week that ended Saturday. The university has recorded 2,158 positive tests since the start of the year, according to numbers posted on a university website.
As of Thursday, the last date for which figures were posted online, Texas A&M had 575 self-reported cases of COVID-19 among students, staff and faculty members. The university reported a high of 606 self-reported cases among the campus community on Feb. 5.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District said there would be no daily case updates Monday through Wednesday because of the weather.
Across the state on Sunday, health officials reported 5,725 new cases of COVID-19 and 149 virus-related deaths.