Brazos County reports 63 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday; active cases continue to decline

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County continued to decline over the weekend.

On Sunday, Brazos County Health District officials reported 63 new cases of the virus, with 1,062 active cases, the lowest number of active cases in the county since Jan. 3. The number of active cases has been dropping for nine straight days, the longest decline since August.

The number of active cases of the virus in the county has dropped 25% over last week.

According to the Brazos County Health District, the county has confirmed 16,670 total cases since the pandemic began. Officials said 15,408 cases are considered recovered.

In the past week, health officials have confirmed 399 new cases of the virus in the county, a 40% decrease from the 663 cases reported in the prior seven-day period.

Thirty Brazos County residents were hospitalized Sunday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, which is one fewer than the day before.