Brazos County reports 63 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Brazos County health officials reported 63 new COVID-19 cases among county residents on Friday.

This is the highest number of new cases reported in a single day in Brazos County since 95 new cases were reported on April 19.

With Friday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 24,317.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 317 cases were active on Friday, an increase of 58 from the day before. Officials said 23,735 cases are considered recovered. Health department officials consider all cases older than two weeks to be recovered.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Twenty Brazos County residents were hospitalized as of Friday, the same number as Thursday, for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.

The percentage of hospitalized patients in the state’s Trauma Service Area N with COVID-19 on Friday was 8.15%. Other counties in that region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.65% on Friday. Health officials said 281,184 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.