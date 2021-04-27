Brazos County reports 62 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Brazos County health officials reported 62 new COVID-19 cases among county residents on Tuesday.

With Tuesday’s new cases, the county’s total number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 22,256.

Of those, 565 cases were active Tuesday, an increase of two from the day before. Officials said 21,446 cases are considered recovered. Health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Twelve Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is one fewer than the day before.

The percentage of patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 5.35% on Monday. Other counties in the region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.22% on Tuesday. Health officials said 246,148 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.