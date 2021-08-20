Brazos County reports 62 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Brazos County health officials reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Friday.

Health officials have confirmed 25,748 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago. Of those, 865 cases were active on Friday, 10 more than the day before.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 24,616 cases were considered recovered on Friday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Forty-four Brazos County residents were hospitalized Friday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, an increase of two from the day before.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 22.55% on Friday. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.57% on Friday.

Health officials said 300,295 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.