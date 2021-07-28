Brazos County reports 61 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Brazos County health officials reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Wednesday. The number of active cases of the virus in Brazos County rose to 396, climbing from a yearlong low of 133 on July 6.

Health officials have confirmed 24,472 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 23,811 cases were considered recovered on Wednesday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Twenty-seven Brazos County residents were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, an increase of two from the day before.

The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 10.45% on Monday, the most recent day reported by the state. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.62% on Wednesday.

Health officials said 283,826 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.