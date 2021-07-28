 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brazos County reports 61 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday
0 comments
alert top story

Brazos County reports 61 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Brazos County Health Department
Eagle file photo

Brazos County health officials reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Wednesday. The number of active cases of the virus in Brazos County rose to 396, climbing from a yearlong low of 133 on July 6.

Health officials have confirmed 24,472 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 23,811 cases were considered recovered on Wednesday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Twenty-seven Brazos County residents were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, an increase of two from the day before.

The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 10.45% on Monday, the most recent day reported by the state. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.62% on Wednesday.

Health officials said 283,826 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

There were no new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Wednesday. To date, health officials have reported 4,180 total probable cases. Of those, 46 were considered active, and 4,134 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

To date, 265 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Youths vaccinate despite family doubts

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert