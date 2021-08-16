Brazos County reports 60 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Brazos County health officials reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Monday.
Health officials have confirmed 25,425 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago. Of those, 791 cases were active on Monday.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 24,367 cases were considered recovered on Monday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.
Forty-two Brazos County residents were hospitalized on Monday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.55% on Monday.
Health officials said 297,402 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were 12 new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Monday. To date, health officials have reported 4,312 total probable cases. Of those, 106 were considered active, and 4,206 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
To date, 267 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.
The DSHS reported 2,200 cases in Burleson County on Monday. Of those, 131 were active; 48 Burleson County residents have died since the pandemic began, according to state figures.
