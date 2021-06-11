 Skip to main content
Brazos County reports 6 new COVID-19 cases Friday; active cases decrease
Brazos County reports 6 new COVID-19 cases Friday; active cases decrease

Brazos County Health Department
Brazos County health officials reported six new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Friday as the county's number of active cases decreased.

With Friday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 23,685.

Of those, 200 cases were active Friday, a decrease of 21 from the day before. Officials said 23,231 cases are considered recovered. Health department officials consider all cases older than two weeks to be recovered.

Fifteen Brazos County residents were hospitalized Friday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is one fewer than the day before.

The percentage of hospitalized patients in the state’s Trauma Service Area N with COVID-19 on Friday was 4.98%. Other counties in that region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.83% on Friday.

Health officials said 268,216 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

There were no new probable COVID-19 cases reported Friday. To date, health officials have reported 4,094 total probable cases. Of those, 12 were considered active, and 4,082 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

To date, 254 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

