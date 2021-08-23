Brazos County reports 6 deaths, 105 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Brazos County health officials reported six new COVID-related deaths and 105 new cases of the virus among county residents on Monday.

The latest deaths were all women: three in their 50s, two in their 60s and one in her 70s. To date, 273 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

Health officials have confirmed 25,853 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago. Of those, 875 cases were active on Monday.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 24,705 cases were considered recovered on Monday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Forty-eight Brazos County residents were hospitalized on Monday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.

The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 26.46%. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.

Health officials said 302,414 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

There were five new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Monday. To date, health officials have reported 4,399 total probable cases. Of those, 114 were considered active, and 4,285 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.