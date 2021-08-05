 Skip to main content
Brazos County reports 56 new COVID-19 cases Thursday
Brazos County reports 56 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Brazos County Health Department
Brazos County health officials reported 56 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Thursday.

Health officials have confirmed 24,831 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago. Of those, 577 cases were active on Thursday, 39 more than the day before.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 23,989 cases were considered recovered on Thursday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Thirty-three Brazos County residents were hospitalized Thursday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, a decrease of three from the day before.

The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 14.9% on Tuesday, the most recent day reported by the state. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.

Health officials said 288,566 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

There were three new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Wednesday. To date, health officials have reported 4,246 total probable cases. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

To date, 265 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

