Brazos County reports 55 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

Brazos County’s active COVID-19 cases continued to drop Saturday as health officials reported 55 new cases.

According to the Brazos County Health District, there are 569 active cases, a decline of two since Friday. Seven days ago, the county reported 678 active cases.

Health officials said 5,993 people had recovered from COVID-19 as of Saturday, an increase of 57 from Friday’s total.

There were seven new probable COVID-19 cases reported Saturday. To date, health officials have reported 803 total probable cases. Of those, 167 were considered active, and 636 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Officials said 62% of Saturday’s 55 new cases were among those between the ages of 18 and 24.

Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — was 8.89% on Saturday.

Health officials said 74,531 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

Health officials said Saturday that 10 Brazos County residents were hospitalized, an increase of two since Friday. Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 72%, and intensive care units were at 54% capacity. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.