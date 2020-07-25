Brazos County health officials announced 53 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. This brings the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 3,635.
Of those, 727 are active, seven fewer than Friday. There are 2,918 people who have recovered, 60 more than Friday. Officials said 43 people have died.
In Brazos County, state data shows there are 16.29 positive cases per 1,000 people. In Harris County, there are 13.34 per 1,000 residents; Dallas County has 17.04 cases per 1,000.
Officials said there are 20 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, an increase of three since Friday. No one has been discharged.
The total hospital bed and ICU bed occupancy was not reported by the Brazos County Health District.
There have been 27,339 tests conducted, 435 more than Friday. The positivity rate in the county -- or the percentage of tests performed that are positive -- is 13.52.
