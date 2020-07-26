Brazos County health officials announced 53 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. This brings the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 3,688.
Of those, 727 are active, seven fewer than Friday. There are 2,918 people who have recovered, 60 more than Friday. Officials said 43 people have died in Brazos County since the start of the pandemic.
In Brazos County, state data shows there are 16.58 positive cases per 1,000 people. In Harris County, there are 13.61 per 1,000 residents; Dallas County has 17.30 cases per 1,000.
Officials said there are 20 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, an increase of three since Friday. No one has been discharged.
The total hospital bed and ICU bed occupancy was not reported by the Brazos County Health District.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, there were 184 hospital beds available in the Brazos Valley trauma area as of 3 p.m. Saturday, with five ICU beds. There were 44 ventilators available. State data shows there are 60 COVID-19 patients in the hospital in the Brazos Valley.
There have been 27,339 tests conducted, 435 more than Friday. The positivity rate in the county — or the percentage of tests performed that are positive — is 13.52.
Brazos Valley
Leon County reported its first COVID-19-related death on Saturday, the DSHS reports. There are 128 cases there, an increase of two over Friday. Seventy-three people have recovered.
According to the DSHS, Madison County reported six additional cases, bringing the total there to 240. There have been 83 who have recovered. Burleson County continues to report 217 cases, with 119 who have recovered.
The DSHS reports there are 801 cases in Grimes County, at least 510 of which are connected to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. There have been 574 who have recovered. Seventeen deaths have been reported in Grimes County, 15 of which are connected to the TDCJ.
Washington County is now reporting 441 cases, an increase of three. There have been 295 who have recovered there, with 34 deaths. Milam County continues to report 273 cases. There are 219 who have recovered there, with two who have died.
The DSHS reports Robertson County has 195 cases, a slightly lower number than what county officials reported Friday. There have been 75 who have recovered there.
Statewide
According to state data, there have been 1,000 coronavirus deaths in Texas in the course of one week. There were 168 deaths reported Saturday, officials said.
The DSHS reports 8,112 new cases on Saturday, bringing the total to 375,846. There were 74,111 viral tests reported Saturday, bringing the positivity rate to 13.4% statewide.
Because of a change in reporting to meet federal requirements, the state began reporting incomplete hospitalization numbers on Thursday, according to the Texas Tribune. As of Saturday, 11% of hospitals are reporting incomplete data, though state health officials are working to provide full reports. The latest reports, though incomplete, state 9,827 Texans are hospitalized for the coronavirus.
Harris County has the most cases in the state, with 62,619. There are 614 who have died there.
The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported 72 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, making the total there 3,957. Of those, 2,069 are recovered and 1,853 are active. There have been 35 deaths in McLennan County. There are 74 people hospitalized, officials report, with 56 of those McLennan County residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.