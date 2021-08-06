Brazos County reports 52 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Brazos County health officials reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Friday.

Health officials have confirmed 24,883 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago. Of those, 566 cases were active Friday, a decrease of 11 from the day before.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 24,052 cases were considered recovered on Friday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 14.63% on Wednesday, the most recent day reported by the state. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.58% on Friday.

Health officials said 290,082 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.