Brazos County reports 52 new COVID-19 cases; active cases continue to rise

Brazos County health officials reported 52 new COVID-19 cases among county residents on Wednesday as the number of active cases in the county continued to rise.

With the new cases, the county’s total number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 24,237.

Of those, 261 cases were active Wednesday, 19 more than the day before. Officials said 23,711 cases are considered recovered. Health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Twenty Brazos County residents were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is two fewer than the day before.

The percentage of patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 8.8% on Wednesday. Other counties in the region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.65% on Wednesday. Health officials said 280,257 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.