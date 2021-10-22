Brazos County reports 51 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Brazos County health officials reported 51 new COVID-19 cases among county residents on Friday
The number of active cases in Brazos County continued to fall on Friday, dropping to 358. County health officials said 1,170 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Friday.
Brazos County officials have confirmed 32,924 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.
A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff had fallen to 59 as of Tuesday, the last date for which figures were posted. The latest figures were down from a high of 1,635 cases reported on campus Sept. 10.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 32,216 cases were considered recovered as of Friday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.
Twelve Brazos County residents were hospitalized Friday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.
The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 5.78% on Thursday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.
There were 35 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region Friday, including four patients who had been admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of State Health Services. Ten COVID-19 patients were on ventilators in the region, and there were no intensive care unit beds available in the region. Of the 606 staffed hospital beds in the region, 85 were available Friday, according to state figures.
Across the state, 4,541 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Friday.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.29% on Friday.
Health officials said 397,047 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were 12 new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Friday. To date, health officials have reported 5,594 total probable cases.
To date, 350 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.
Statewide
On Friday, 4,153 new cases of COVID-19 and 219 virus-related deaths were reported in Texas.
The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state was nearly 3.5 million, according to state figures.