Brazos County reports 51 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Brazos County health officials reported 51 new COVID-19 cases among county residents on Friday

The number of active cases in Brazos County continued to fall on Friday, dropping to 358. County health officials said 1,170 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Friday.

Brazos County officials have confirmed 32,924 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff had fallen to 59 as of Tuesday, the last date for which figures were posted. The latest figures were down from a high of 1,635 cases reported on campus Sept. 10.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 32,216 cases were considered recovered as of Friday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Twelve Brazos County residents were hospitalized Friday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.