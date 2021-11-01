Brazos County reports 5 deaths, 8 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Brazos County health officials reported five new COVID-related deaths and eight new cases of the virus among county residents on Monday.

The latest Brazos County residents to die after contracting COVID-19 were two men in their 40s, a woman in her 40s, a man in his 50s, and a woman in her 50s, health officials said. Four of the five people were hospitalized, officials said.

Fourteen deaths have occurred in October, health officials said. To date, 359 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

Health officials also reported Monday that the county has had nine deaths from COVID-19 in people between the ages of 66 and 101 who had been fully vaccinated. Health officials encourage everyone 12 and over to get vaccinated to prevent complications from COVID-19.

The number of active cases in Brazos County continued to fall, dropping to 194 over the weekend. This is the first time the county's number of active cases was below 200 since July 16. County health officials said 210 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Monday.

Brazos County officials have confirmed 33,013 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

