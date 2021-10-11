Brazos County reports 5 deaths, 48 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Brazos County health officials reported five new virus-related deaths and 48 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Monday.

The number of active cases in the county decreased to 2,154 over the weekend. Health officials said 1,242 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Monday.

The latest Brazos County residents to die after contracting COVID-19 were a man in his 30s, a woman in her 40s, a man in his 50s, a woman in her 50s, and a woman in her 70s, health officials said. Four of those people were hospitalized, officials said.

These five deaths occurred in September, health officials said. To date, 350 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

Brazos County officials have confirmed 32,614 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 30,110 cases were considered recovered as of Monday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Twenty-two Brazos County residents were hospitalized Monday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.