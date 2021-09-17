Brazos County reports 5 deaths, 204 new COVID-19 cases Friday; active cases match all-time high

Brazos County health officials reported 204 new cases of COVID-19 and five virus-related deaths among county residents on Friday.
The number of active cases in the county on Friday matched the county’s all-time high of 1,858 on Jan. 17.
The latest Brazos County residents to die after contracting COVID-19 were a man in his 60s, a man in his 70s, a man in his 80s, a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s, health officials said. To date, 308 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.
Health officials also reported Friday that the county has had four vaccine breakthrough deaths. As of Wednesday, this accounts for 0.004% of the 98,842 individuals who have been vaccinated in Brazos County. Health officials said they encourage everyone 12 and over to get vaccinated to prevent complications from COVID-19.
Health officials said 4,343 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Friday.
Officials have confirmed 28,867 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 26,701 cases were considered recovered as of Friday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.
Forty-nine Brazos County residents were hospitalized Friday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.
The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 21.41% on Wednesday, the last day for which figures were reported by the state. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 7.98% on Friday.
Health officials said 361,613 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were seven new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Friday. To date, health officials have reported 4,670 total probable cases.