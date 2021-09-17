 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brazos County reports 5 deaths, 204 new COVID-19 cases Friday; active cases match all-time high
1 comment
alert top story

Brazos County reports 5 deaths, 204 new COVID-19 cases Friday; active cases match all-time high

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}
Brazos County daily COVID-19 cases for Sept. 18

Brazos County health officials reported 204 new cases of COVID-19 and five virus-related deaths among county residents on Friday.

The number of active cases in the county on Friday matched the county’s all-time high of 1,858 on Jan. 17.

The latest Brazos County residents to die after contracting COVID-19 were a man in his 60s, a man in his 70s, a man in his 80s, a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s, health officials said. To date, 308 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

Health officials also reported Friday that the county has had four vaccine breakthrough deaths. As of Wednesday, this accounts for 0.004% of the 98,842 individuals who have been vaccinated in Brazos County. Health officials said they encourage everyone 12 and over to get vaccinated to prevent complications from COVID-19.

Health officials said 4,343 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Friday.

Officials have confirmed 28,867 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 26,701 cases were considered recovered as of Friday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Forty-nine Brazos County residents were hospitalized Friday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.

The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 21.41% on Wednesday, the last day for which figures were reported by the state. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 7.98% on Friday.

Health officials said 361,613 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

There were seven new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Friday. To date, health officials have reported 4,670 total probable cases.

1 comment

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Baby killer whale rescued in Russia's Far East

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert