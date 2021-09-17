Brazos County reports 5 deaths, 204 new COVID-19 cases Friday; active cases match all-time high

Brazos County health officials reported 204 new cases of COVID-19 and five virus-related deaths among county residents on Friday.

The number of active cases in the county on Friday matched the county’s all-time high of 1,858 on Jan. 17.

The latest Brazos County residents to die after contracting COVID-19 were a man in his 60s, a man in his 70s, a man in his 80s, a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s, health officials said. To date, 308 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

Health officials also reported Friday that the county has had four vaccine breakthrough deaths. As of Wednesday, this accounts for 0.004% of the 98,842 individuals who have been vaccinated in Brazos County. Health officials said they encourage everyone 12 and over to get vaccinated to prevent complications from COVID-19.

Health officials said 4,343 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Friday.

Officials have confirmed 28,867 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

