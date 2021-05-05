 Skip to main content
Brazos County reports 48 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday
Brazos County reports 48 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Brazos County Health Department
Brazos County health officials reported 48 new COVID-19 cases among county residents on Wednesday.

With the new cases, the county’s total number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 22,457.

Of those, 378 cases were active Wednesday, 11 more than the day before. Officials said 21,830 cases are considered recovered. Health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Twelve Brazos County residents were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is the same as the day before.

The percentage of patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 6.2% on Wednesday. Other counties in the region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.11% on Wednesday. Health officials said 251,977 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

There were three new probable COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday. To date, health officials have reported 4,039 total probable cases. Of those, 49 were considered active, and 3,990 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

To date, 249 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

