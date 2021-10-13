Brazos County reports 46 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Brazos County’s health officials reported 46 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as the county's number of active cases continued to steadily decrease.

The number of active cases in the county has dropped to 1,394. Health officials said 1,242 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Wednesday.

Brazos County officials have confirmed 32,686 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 30,942 cases were considered recovered as of Wednesday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Twenty-one Brazos County residents were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.

The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 10% on Tuesday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.38% on Wednesday.