 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brazos County reports 46 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday
0 comments
alert top story

Brazos County reports 46 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Brazos County daily COVID-19 cases

Brazos County’s health officials reported 46 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as the county's number of active cases continued to steadily decrease.

The number of active cases in the county has dropped to 1,394. Health officials said 1,242 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Wednesday.

Brazos County officials have confirmed 32,686 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 30,942 cases were considered recovered as of Wednesday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Twenty-one Brazos County residents were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 10% on Tuesday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.38% on Wednesday.

Health officials said 390,005 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

There were 10 new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Wednesday. To date, health officials have reported 5,497 total probable cases.

To date, 350 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New virtual reality project lets you experience detailed map of the Universe

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert