Brazos County reports 46 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Brazos County health officials reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Tuesday as the number of active cases of the virus has nearly doubled in just more than a week.

As of Tuesday, 370 cases were considered active in the county, an increase of 184 cases since July 16.

Health officials have confirmed 24,411 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 23,776 cases were considered recovered on Tuesday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Twenty-five Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, an increase of five from the day before.

The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 10% on Sunday, the most recent day reported by the state. It was the second-highest COVID-hospitalization rate in the state, behind the region that includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.