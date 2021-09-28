Brazos County reports 446 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; active cases reach new all-time high

Brazos County health officials reported 446 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Tuesday as the county's number of active cases reached a new all-time high.
The number of new cases reported Tuesday was the highest number of new cases reported in the county in a single day since the start of the pandemic.
The number of active cases in the county on Tuesday was 2,676, surpassing the previous record high of 2,436 on Wednesday. Health officials said 3,335 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Tuesday.
Brazos County officials have confirmed 30,906 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 27,910 cases were considered recovered as of Tuesday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.
Forty-three Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.
The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 18.71% on Monday, the last day for which figures were reported by the state. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.2% on Tuesday.
Health officials said 376,778 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were three new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Tuesday. To date, health officials have reported 4,881 total probable cases.
To date, 320 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.