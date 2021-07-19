Brazos County reports 32 new COVID-19 cases Monday; active cases rise over weekend

Brazos County health officials reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Monday.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County increased over the weekend. As of Monday, 201 cases were considered active in the county, 15 more than the number reported Friday.

Health officials have confirmed 24,145 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 23,679 cases were considered recovered on Monday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Twenty-one Brazos County residents were hospitalized Monday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, four more than what was reported on Friday.

The percentage of patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 7.99% on Monday. Other counties in the region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.64% on Monday.