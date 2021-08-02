Brazos County reports 42 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday; hospitalizations continue to rise

Brazos County health officials reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Monday, with the number of active cases in the county surpassing 500.

Health officials have confirmed 24,634 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago. Of those, 521 cases were active on Monday, the highest number of active cases in the county since April.

The county set 2021 low for the number of active cases on July 6 at 133 cases.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 23,848 cases were considered recovered on Monday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 16.61% on Saturday, the most recent day reported by the state. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.

There were 94 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Sunday and two intensive care unit beds were available, according to the DSHS.

Of the 566 staffed hospital beds in the region, 61 were available Sunday, according to state figures.