Brazos County reports 42 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday; hospitalizations continue to rise

Brazos County health officials reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Monday, with the number of active cases in the county surpassing 500.
Health officials have confirmed 24,634 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago. Of those, 521 cases were active on Monday, the highest number of active cases in the county since April.
The county set 2021 low for the number of active cases on July 6 at 133 cases.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 23,848 cases were considered recovered on Monday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.
The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 16.61% on Saturday, the most recent day reported by the state. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.
There were 94 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Sunday and two intensive care unit beds were available, according to the DSHS.
Of the 566 staffed hospital beds in the region, 61 were available Sunday, according to state figures.
Across the state, 6,594 people were being treated in hospitals for virus-related symptoms on Sunday, according to DSHS.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.56% on Monday.
Health officials said 287,778 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were 14 new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Monday. To date, health officials have reported 4,206 total probable cases. Of those, 62 were considered active, and 4,144 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
To date, 265 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.
Statewide
On Sunday, 2,049 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 virus-related deaths were reported in Texas. The state’s seven-day average of new cases has been rising since July 7 and is at a level not seen since February, according to state figures.
There have been more than 2.65 million COVID-19 cases reported in the state.
State officials said 52,106 Texans have died of COVID-19 as of Sunday.