Brazos County reports 409 new COVID-19 cases Monday; 37 hospitalized

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County continued to rise over the weekend, climbing to 2,395 on Monday. The county’s all-time high for active cases was 2,966 on Sept. 30.

Brazos County health officials reported 409 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents Monday.

Health officials said 4,181 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Monday.

Brazos County officials have confirmed 36,385 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began in March 2020.

A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 691 as of Friday, the last date for which figures were posted.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 33,622 cases were considered recovered as of Monday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Thirty-seven Brazos County residents were hospitalized Monday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.