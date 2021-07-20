Brazos County reports 40 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Brazos County health officials reported 40 new COVID-19 cases among county residents Tuesday. It is the highest number of new daily cases reported since May 12.

With Tuesday’s new cases, the county’s total number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 24,185.

Of those, 242 cases were active Tuesday, an increase of 41 from Monday. Officials said 23,679 cases are considered recovered. Health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Twenty-two Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is one more than the day before.

The percentage of patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 8.39% on Tuesday. Other counties in the region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.65% on Tuesday. Health officials said 279,651 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.