Brazos County reports 40 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Brazos County health officials reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents Monday. The number of active cases in Brazos County rose from 239 to 254 over the weekend.

Brazos County officials have confirmed 33,729 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 43 as of Friday, the last date for which figures were posted.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 33,107 cases were considered recovered as of Monday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Nine Brazos County residents were hospitalized Monday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.

The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 3.72% on Saturday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.