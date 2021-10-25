Brazos County reports 4 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Brazos County health officials reported four new COVID-19 cases among county residents on Monday. It was the county's fewest number of new cases reported in a single day since July 1.

The number of active cases in Brazos County continued to fall, dropping to 314 over the weekend. County health officials said 410 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Monday.

Brazos County officials have confirmed 32,928 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 32,264 cases were considered recovered as of Monday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Eight Brazos County residents were hospitalized Monday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.

The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 4.11% on Saturday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.