Brazos County reports 4 deaths, 245 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Brazos County health officials reported four new virus-related deaths and 245 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Tuesday.

The latest deaths were a man in his 40s, a woman in her 40s, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 70s. No other details about the people were released, per the Brazos County Health District’s policy on patient privacy.

To date, 293 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

Health officials said 2,632 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Tuesday.

The number of new cases reported Tuesday — 245 — was the highest in a single day since the start of the pandemic. Health District officials did not report new cases over the holiday weekend.

A Texas A&M University website said there were 1,226 active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff as of Saturday, the last date for which figures were posted.

The university said 1,124 positive cases were reported in the week that ended Saturday from testing centers on campus.

