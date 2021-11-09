Brazos County reports 4 deaths, 23 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Four more deaths have been added to the COVID-19 death toll in Brazos County, and health officials reported 23 new cases of the virus among county residents on Tuesday.

The latest Brazos County residents to die after contracting COVID-19 were a woman in her 30s, a woman in her 40s, and two men in their 70s, health officials said. All four were hospitalized, officials said.

To date, 363 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

The number of active cases in Brazos County was 136 on Tuesday, down from an all-time high of 2,966 cases recorded on Sept. 30. County health officials said 95 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Tuesday.

Brazos County officials have confirmed 32,945 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff had dropped to 34 as of Saturday, the last date for which figures were posted. The latest figures were down from a high of 1,635 cases reported on campus Sept. 10.