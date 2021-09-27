Brazos County reports 4 deaths, 219 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Brazos County health officials reported 219 new cases of COVID-19 and four virus-related deaths among county residents on Monday.

The number of active cases in the county rose to 2,388 over the weekend. Health officials said 3,704 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Monday.

The latest Brazos County residents to die after contracting COVID-19 were a woman in her 30s, two men in their 70s and a man in his 90s, health officials said. All four people were hospitalized, officials said.

To date, 320 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

Brazos County officials have confirmed 30,460 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 27,752 cases were considered recovered as of Monday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Fifty Brazos County residents were hospitalized Monday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.