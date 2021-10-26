Brazos County reports 4 deaths, 17 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Brazos County health officials reported four COVID-related deaths and 17 new cases of the virus among county residents on Tuesday.

The latest Brazos County residents to die after contracting COVID-19 were a man in his 40s, a man in his 60s, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 90s, health officials said. All four were hospitalized, officials said.

Nine deaths have occurred in October, health officials said. To date, 354 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

The number of active cases in Brazos County continued to fall, dropping to 305. County health officials said 410 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Tuesday.

Brazos County officials have confirmed 32,945 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 32,286 cases were considered recovered as of Tuesday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Seven Brazos County residents were hospitalized Monday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.