Brazos County reports 4 deaths, 152 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Brazos County health officials reported four new virus-related deaths and 152 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Friday.

The latest deaths were two men in their 50s, a woman in her 50s, and a man in his 80s. No other details about the people were released, per the Brazos County Health District’s policy on patient privacy.

To date, 289 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

Health officials said 2,270 reported cases of the virus were awaiting confirmation Friday.

Health officials have confirmed 27,009 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago. Of those, 1,261 cases were active on Friday, 90 more than the day before.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 25,459 cases were considered recovered as of Friday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Fifty-four Brazos County residents were hospitalized Friday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, which is one fewer than the day before, officials said.