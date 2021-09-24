Brazos County reports 4 deaths, 144 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Brazos County health officials reported 144 new cases of COVID-19 and four virus-related deaths among county residents on Friday.

The number of actives cases in the county dropped to 2,341. Health officials said 3,704 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Friday.

The latest Brazos County residents to die after contracting COVID-19 were two women in their 60s, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 80s, health officials said. The woman in her 80s had been hospitalized, officials said.

To date, 316 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

Health officials said Friday that the county has had a total of five vaccine breakthrough deaths. Health officials said they encourage everyone 12 and over to get vaccinated to prevent complications from COVID-19.

Brazos County officials have confirmed 30,241 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 27,584 cases were considered recovered as of Friday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.