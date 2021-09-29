 Skip to main content
Brazos County reports 386 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday
Brazos County reports 386 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Brazos County health officials reported 386 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Wednesday as the county’s number of active cases reached a new all-time high for the second straight day.

The number of active cases in the county on Wednesday was 2,874, surpassing Tuesday's record high of 2,676. Health officials said 2,918 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Wednesday.

Brazos County officials have confirmed 31,292 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 28,099 cases were considered recovered as of Wednesday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is introducing an additional dose. Currently, the Johnson and Johnson vaccine alone is 66% protective against COVID. With the booster shot, it becomes 94% protective against COVID.

Forty Brazos County residents were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.

The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 20.31% on Monday, the last day for which figures were reported by the state. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.29% on Wednesday.

Health officials said 377,453 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

There were 126 new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Wednesday. To date, health officials have reported 5,007 total probable cases.

To date, 320 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures. Forty-five of those deaths have been reported this month.

