Brazos County reports 386 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Brazos County health officials reported 386 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Wednesday as the county’s number of active cases reached a new all-time high for the second straight day.

The number of active cases in the county on Wednesday was 2,874, surpassing Tuesday's record high of 2,676. Health officials said 2,918 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Wednesday.

Brazos County officials have confirmed 31,292 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 28,099 cases were considered recovered as of Wednesday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Forty Brazos County residents were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.

The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 20.31% on Monday, the last day for which figures were reported by the state. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.