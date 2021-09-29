Brazos County reports 386 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Brazos County health officials reported 386 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Wednesday as the county’s number of active cases reached a new all-time high for the second straight day.
The number of active cases in the county on Wednesday was 2,874, surpassing Tuesday's record high of 2,676. Health officials said 2,918 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Wednesday.
Brazos County officials have confirmed 31,292 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 28,099 cases were considered recovered as of Wednesday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.
Forty Brazos County residents were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.
The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 20.31% on Monday, the last day for which figures were reported by the state. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.29% on Wednesday.
Health officials said 377,453 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were 126 new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Wednesday. To date, health officials have reported 5,007 total probable cases.
To date, 320 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures. Forty-five of those deaths have been reported this month.
Top headlines this morning: Sept. 29
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Death’s come knocking a last time for the splendid ivory-billed woodpecker and 22 more birds, fish and other species: The U.S. government on Wednesday declared them extinct.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pressure mounting but with signs of progress, President Joe Biden is hunkering down at the White House to try to strike a deal and win over two holdout Democratic senators whose support is needed for his potentially historic $3.5 trillion government overhaul.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer has submitted research to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on the effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine in children but the shots may not be available until November.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The top U.S. military officer called the 20-year war in Afghanistan a “strategic failure” and acknowledged to Congress that he had favored keeping several thousand troops in the country to prevent a collapse of the U.S.-supported Kabul government and a rapid takeover by the Taliban.
TOKYO (AP) — Former Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida won the governing party's leadership election on Wednesday and is set to become the next prime minister, facing the tasks of reviving a pandemic-hit economy and ensuring a strong alliance with Washington to counter growing regional security risks.
CHICAGO (AP) — After five years of legal battles, gentrification concerns and a federal review, Barack and Michelle Obama dug shovels into the ground Tuesday during a celebratory groundbreaking on their legacy project in a lakefront Chicago park.
NEW YORK (AP) — The family of slain traveler Gabby Petito on Tuesday implored the public and news media to put the same energy into helping find other missing people as they did Petito, a 22-year-old woman who vanished on a cross-country trip with her boyfriend.
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin clashed Tuesday evening over vaccinations, tax policy, education and their respective records in the second and final debate in Virginia's closely watched gubernatorial election.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A man has confessed to killing three people whose dismembered bodies were found in a burning dumpster in Texas, as well as his roommate and girlfriend, saying he felt compelled to sacrifice them, authorities said Tuesday.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Selene San Felice said she often questioned how or why she survived the shooting that left five others dead at a Maryland newspaper. Montana Winters Geimer described the grievous loss she and the community suffered when her mother, longtime local journalist Wendi Winters, was killed in the attack.
Sometime in the first half Sunday night, Tom Brady should add another record to his already impressive haul of them.
LONDON (AP) — Britain's royals joined Daniel Craig, Lea Seydoux and the cast of "No Time to Die" on the red carpet for the new Bond film's world premiere Tuesday, a glittering event that marked the movie's release after multiple delays caused by the pandemic.