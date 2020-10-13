Brazos County reports 38 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

Officials with the Brazos County Health District reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Tuesday, bringing the county's overall total number of cases to 7,054.

The number of active cases in the county continued to decline on Tuesday, dropping to 601 from 634 the day before. Active cases peaked at 1,327 on July 8 before dipping in August and climbing back to 1,067 on Sept. 11.

The number of recovered cases in the county reached 6,390 on Tuesday, according to figures posted on the Health District website.

Officials said 37% of the new cases reported Tuesday were among people ages 18-24.

The number of people hospitalized with the illness caused by the novel coronavirus increased to 18 on Tuesday, from 13 the day before.

Brazos County's hospitals were 73% full on Tuesday, with intensive care units at 52% capacity, according to the health department. Those figures include all patients, not just those being treated for COVID-19