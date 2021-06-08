Brazos County reports 37 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Brazos County health officials reported 37 new COVID-19 cases among county residents Tuesday.

With Tuesday’s new cases, the county’s total number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 23,642.

Of those, 220 cases were active Tuesday, an increase of eight from the day before. Officials said 23,168 cases are considered recovered. Health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Twelve Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.

The percentage of patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 4.27% on Tuesday. Other counties in the region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.85% on Tuesday. Health officials said 267,180 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.