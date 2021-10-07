 Skip to main content
Brazos County reports 37 new COVID-19 cases Thursday
Brazos County reports 37 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Brazos County Health Department
Brazos County health officials reported 37 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Thursday as active cases of the virus continued to decline. It was the lowest number of new cases reported in a single day since July 29.

The number of active cases in the county fell to 2,398 on Thursday after hitting an all-time high of 2,966 on Sept. 30. Health officials said 1,387 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Thursday.

Brazos County officials have confirmed 32,495 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 29,763 cases were considered recovered as of Thursday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Authorities say a student opened fire inside a Dallas-area high school during a fight, injuring four people before he fled.

Thirty Brazos County residents were hospitalized Thursday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.

The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 14.48% on Tuesday, the last date for which numbers were reported by the state. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.43% on Thursday.

Health officials said 385,318 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

There were 49 new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Thursday. To date, health officials have reported 5,461 total probable cases.

To date, 334 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

