Brazos County reports 36 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; active cases decline

Brazos County health officials reported 36 new COVID-19 cases among county residents on Tuesday.

With Tuesday’s new cases, the county’s total number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 22,042.

Of those, 639 cases were active Tuesday, a decrease of 14 from the day before. Officials said 21,161 cases are considered recovered. Health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Sixteen Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is the same as the day before.

The Brazos County Health District is now reporting the percentage of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state’s Trauma Service Area N, which includes Brazos County and six surrounding counties. The percentage of hospitalized patients in the region with COVID-19 on Tuesday was 5.76%.

Other counties in that region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.27% on Tuesday. Health officials said 242,007 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.