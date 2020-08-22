Brazos County reports 36 new COVID-19 cases Saturday; hospitalizations remains at six

Brazos County health officials reported 36 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
Active cases are now 271, which is 20 more than Friday. Of the 4,311 total cases since the pandemic began, 3,986 have recovered, an increase of 15 since Friday.
Six people are hospitalized in Brazos County, which is the same number as Friday; three people have been released. Health officials said Saturday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 69%, and the ICU bed occupancy is at 46%. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
Health officials said Saturday that 38,484 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 571 more than Friday’s total.
Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — is 11.20.
During a mobile collection site at the Brazos Expo that ran Aug. 10 through Aug. 12, 806 tests were performed. Health officials said those tests produced 52 positive results, which will be included in the county's overall total in the next few days.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.