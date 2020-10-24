Brazos County reports 34 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

Brazos County’s active COVID-19 cases ticked up slightly on Saturday, but remained down more than 150 cases from a week ago.

According to Brazos County health officials, 34 new cases were confirmed on Saturday, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 7,464. There are 488 active cases, up seven from Friday, but down 152 from the 640 active cases reported seven days ago.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 6,910 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Saturday, an increase of 27 from the day before.

Officials said 56% of the new cases reported Saturday were among people ages 18 to 24.

There were five new probable COVID-19 cases reported Saturday. To date, health officials have reported 1,036 total probable cases. Of those, 152 were considered active, and 884 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — was 8.62% on Saturday.

Health officials said 86,584 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.