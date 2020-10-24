 Skip to main content
Brazos County reports 34 new COVID-19 cases Saturday
Brazos County reports 34 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

Brazos County Health Department
Brazos County’s active COVID-19 cases ticked up slightly on Saturday, but remained down more than 150 cases from a week ago.

According to Brazos County health officials, 34 new cases were confirmed on Saturday, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 7,464. There are 488 active cases, up seven from Friday, but down 152 from the 640 active cases reported seven days ago.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 6,910 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Saturday, an increase of 27 from the day before.

Officials said 56% of the new cases reported Saturday were among people ages 18 to 24.

There were five new probable COVID-19 cases reported Saturday. To date, health officials have reported 1,036 total probable cases. Of those, 152 were considered active, and 884 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — was 8.62% on Saturday.

Health officials said 86,584 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

Sixteen Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized as of Saturday, a dercrease of one from Friday. Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 71%, and intensive care units were at 71% capacity on Saturday, health officials said. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.

To date, 66 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.

Free testing will be available at the Brazos Center from Tuesday through Oct. 29 and from Nov. 9-11. Testing will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., except for Nov. 10, when testing will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

People can register one day in advance at https://texas.curativeinc.com. Testing is available for anyone over the age of 5, and you do not have to have symptoms to get tested. No appointment is needed, and you don’t have to get out of your vehicle.

