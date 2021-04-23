Brazos County reports 3 deaths, 34 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Brazos County health officials reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 and three virus-related deaths among county residents on Friday.

The latest deaths were a woman in her 60s who was hospitalized, a man in his 70s who was hospitalized, and a woman in her 90s who died at home. To date, 245 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

With Friday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 22,133.

Of those, 574 cases were active Friday, a decrease of six from the day before. Officials said 21,317 cases are considered recovered. Health department officials consider all cases older than two weeks to be recovered.

Seventeen Brazos County residents were hospitalized Friday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is the same as the day before.

The percentage of hospitalized patients in the state’s Trauma Service Area N with COVID-19 on Friday was 5.77%. Other counties in that region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.