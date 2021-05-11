 Skip to main content
Brazos County reports 33 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; active cases drop
breaking

Brazos County reports 33 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; active cases drop

Brazos County Health Department
Eagle file photo

Brazos County health officials reported 33 new COVID-19 cases among county residents on Tuesday.

With Tuesday’s new cases, the county’s total number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 22,606.

Of those, 350 cases were active Tuesday, a decrease of 29 from the day before. Officials said 22,077 cases are considered recovered. Health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Rudder High School construction students have been working this semester to turn a retired Bryan school bus into a mobile library and media center. The mobile resource is scheduled to hit the road in early summer.

Nine Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is three fewer than the day before.

The percentage of patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 4.48% on Tuesday. Other counties in the region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.85% on Tuesday. Health officials said 255,338 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

There were four new probable COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday. To date, health officials have reported 4,052 total probable cases. Of those, 36 were considered active, and 4,016 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Officials said 30% of the new cases reported Tuesday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.

To date, 249 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

Concerned about COVID-19?

