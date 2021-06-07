 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brazos County reports 33 new COVID-19 cases Monday
0 comments
breaking

Brazos County reports 33 new COVID-19 cases Monday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Brazos County Health Department
Eagle file photo

Brazos County health officials reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Monday.

With the new cases reported Monday, health officials have confirmed 23,605 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

Of those, 212 cases were active Monday, an increase of 33 over the weekend. Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 23,139 were considered recovered. County health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

After World Health Organization and Pan American Health Organization assessors walked through a field hospital display set up at Disaster City, Los Angeles-based International Medical Corps earned its Type 1 fixed emergency medical team classification Friday. It is the first non-governmental organization to have a mobile and fixed unit certified for Type 1 emergency medical response through the WHO. The emergency hospital can deploy in 48 hours and be self-sustaining for 14 days. International Medical Corps leaders plan to apply for Type 2 certification in the future, which will allow the team to perform inpatient surgeries.

The percentage of patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 4.85% on Monday. Other counties in the region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.84% on Monday. Health officials said 267,017 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

There were three new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Monday. To date, health officials have reported 4,094 total probable cases. Of those, 31 were considered active, and 4,063 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

A Texas A&M University website said there were seven active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff as of Friday, the last date for which figures were posted Monday.

To date, 254 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo: NY COVID limits end at 70% vaccination rate

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bryan High valedictorian reacts to speech going viral
Local News

Bryan High valedictorian reacts to speech going viral

Josue Sarria Quezada, valedictorian of Bryan High School’s 2021 graduating class, took notice of the sunset when he stepped up to the podium to present his address during May 29’s graduation ceremony at Merrill Green Stadium. He did not expect that within days the video of his speech would be shared thousands of times and seen by 100,000 people throughout the country.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert