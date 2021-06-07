Brazos County reports 33 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Brazos County health officials reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Monday.
With the new cases reported Monday, health officials have confirmed 23,605 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.
Of those, 212 cases were active Monday, an increase of 33 over the weekend. Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 23,139 were considered recovered. County health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.
The percentage of patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 4.85% on Monday. Other counties in the region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.84% on Monday. Health officials said 267,017 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were three new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Monday. To date, health officials have reported 4,094 total probable cases. Of those, 31 were considered active, and 4,063 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
A Texas A&M University website said there were seven active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff as of Friday, the last date for which figures were posted Monday.
To date, 254 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.